The Les Miles Show is a one-hour radio call-in show broadcast live from T.J. Ribs on South Acadian in Baton Rouge on Wednesday nights from 7-8 p.m.
Head on over to see what LSU's head football coach has to say ... or listen live on 98.1 The Eagle. Got a question? Phone it in: 1-800-315-8255.
LSUsports.net also broadcasts the Les Miles Show live online.
The WAFB 9Sports Team will have coverage of tonight's show on 9News at 10 tonight.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
