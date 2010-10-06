The Les Miles Show is a one-hour radio call-in show broadcast live from T.J. Ribs on South Acadian in Baton Rouge on Wednesday nights from 7-8 p.m.

Head on over to see what LSU's head football coach has to say ... or listen live on 98.1 The Eagle. Got a question? Phone it in: 1-800-315-8255.

LSUsports.net also broadcasts the Les Miles Show live online.

The WAFB 9Sports Team will have coverage of tonight's show on 9News at 10 tonight.