Friday, September 10, 2010 Scores

Jeremy Hill fights his way through a defender on his path to a 45-yard TD run Jeremy Hill fights his way through a defender on his path to a 45-yard TD run

Kentwood Kangaroos - Kentwood, LA - 0

Amite Warriors - Amite, LA - 30

FINAL

Tara Trojans - Baton Rouge, LA - 13

Baker Buffaloes - Baker, LA - 14

FINAL

Capitol Lions - Baton Rouge, LA - 58

Belaire Bengals - Baton Rouge, LA - 28

FINAL

West St. John Rams - Edgard, LA - 7

Bonnabel Bruins - Kenner, LA - 14

FINAL

Walker Wildcats - Walker, LA - 12

Broadmoor Buccaneers - Baton Rouge, LA - 18

FINAL

St. Paul's Wolves - Covington, LA - 19

Central Wildcats - Baton Rouge, LA - 15

FINAL

Thibodaux Tigers - Thibodaux, LA - 12

Destrehan Wildcats - Destrehan, LA - 27

FINAL

East Iberville Tigers - St. Gabriel, LA - 0

Dunham Tigers - Baton Rouge, LA - 50

FINAL

West Jefferson Buccaneers - Harvey, LA - 35

Dutchtown Griffins - Geismar, LA - 42

FINAL

Assumption Mustangs - Napoleonville, LA - 38

E.D. White Cardinals - Thibodaux, LA - 27

FINAL

Denham Springs Yellow Jackets - Denham Springs, LA - 33

East Ascension Spartans - Gonzales, LA - 13

FINAL

Istrouma Indians - Baton Rouge, LA - 6

East St. John Wildcats - Reserve, LA - 35

FINAL

Plaquemine Green Devils - Plaquemine, LA - 27

Glen Oaks Panthers - Baton Rouge, LA - 32

FINAL

Catholic Pointe Coupee Hornets - New Roads, LA - 41

Gueydan Bears - Gueydan, LA - 6

FINAL

Springfield Bulldogs - Springfield, LA - 18

Harrison Central Red Rebels - Gulfport, MS - 6

FINAL

St. Michael Warriors - Baton Rouge, LA - 14

Live Oak Eagles - Watson, LA - 6

FINAL

Catholic Bears - Baton Rouge, LA - 35

McKinley Panthers - Baton Rouge, LA - 0

FINAL

Riverside Academy Rebels - Reserve, LA - 40

N. Vermilion Patriots - Maurice, LA - 27

FINAL

False River Gators - New Roads, LA - 20

Oberlin Tigers - Oberlin, LA - 54

FINAL

Acadiana Rams - Lafayette, LA - 28

Parkview Baptist Eagles - Baton Rouge, LA - 14

FINAL

Redemptorist Wolves - Baton Rouge, LA - 28

Patterson Lumberjacks - Patterson, LA - 13

FINAL

Loranger Wolves - Loranger, LA - 12

Ponchatoula Green Waves - Ponchatoula, LA - 46

FINAL

St. John Eagles - Plaquemine, LA - 20

Pope John Paul II Jaguars - Slidell, LA - 19

FINAL

Lutcher Bulldogs - Lutcher, LA - 56

Scotlandville Hornets - Scotlandville, LA - 18

FINAL

Pointe Coupee Central Cougars - Morganza, LA - 6

Southern Lab Kittens - Baton Rouge, LA - 35

FINAL

Hammond Tornadoes - Hammond, LA - 14

St. Amant Gators - St. Amant, LA - 13

FINAL

Vandebilt Terriers - Houma, LA - 32

St. Charles Comets - LaPlace, LA - 45

FINAL

East Feliciana Tigers - Jackson, LA - 40

St. Helena Central Hawks - Greensburg, LA - 8

FINAL

Westgate Tigers - New Iberia, LA - 6

St. James Wildcats - St. James, LA - 0

FINAL

Livonia Wildcats - Livonia, LA - 29

University Lab Cubs - Baton Rouge, LA - 35

FINAL

Pearl River Rebels - Pearl River, LA - 3

West Feliciana Saints - St. Francisville, LA - 40

FINAL

Cohen Green Hornets - New Orleans, LA - 10

Woodlawn Panthers - Baton Rouge, LA - 56

FINAL

