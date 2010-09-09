Friday, September 10, 2010 Scores

Kentwood Kangaroos - Kentwood, LA - 0
Amite Warriors - Amite, LA - 30
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Tara Trojans - Baton Rouge, LA - 13
Baker Buffaloes - Baker, LA - 14
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Capitol Lions - Baton Rouge, LA - 58
Belaire Bengals - Baton Rouge, LA - 28
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
West St. John Rams - Edgard, LA - 7
Bonnabel Bruins - Kenner, LA - 14
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Walker Wildcats - Walker, LA - 12
Broadmoor Buccaneers - Baton Rouge, LA - 18
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
St. Paul's Wolves - Covington, LA - 19
Central Wildcats - Baton Rouge, LA - 15
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Thibodaux Tigers - Thibodaux, LA - 12
Destrehan Wildcats - Destrehan, LA - 27
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
East Iberville Tigers - St. Gabriel, LA - 0
Dunham Tigers - Baton Rouge, LA - 50
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
West Jefferson Buccaneers - Harvey, LA - 35
Dutchtown Griffins - Geismar, LA - 42
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Assumption Mustangs - Napoleonville, LA - 38
E.D. White Cardinals - Thibodaux, LA - 27
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Denham Springs Yellow Jackets - Denham Springs, LA - 33
East Ascension Spartans - Gonzales, LA - 13
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Istrouma Indians - Baton Rouge, LA - 6
East St. John Wildcats - Reserve, LA - 35
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Plaquemine Green Devils - Plaquemine, LA - 27
Glen Oaks Panthers - Baton Rouge, LA - 32
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Catholic Pointe Coupee Hornets - New Roads, LA - 41
Gueydan Bears - Gueydan, LA - 6
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Springfield Bulldogs - Springfield, LA - 18
Harrison Central Red Rebels - Gulfport, MS - 6
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
St. Michael Warriors - Baton Rouge, LA - 14
Live Oak Eagles - Watson, LA - 6
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Catholic Bears - Baton Rouge, LA - 35
McKinley Panthers - Baton Rouge, LA - 0
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Riverside Academy Rebels - Reserve, LA - 40
N. Vermilion Patriots - Maurice, LA - 27
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
False River Gators - New Roads, LA - 20
Oberlin Tigers - Oberlin, LA - 54
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Acadiana Rams - Lafayette, LA - 28
Parkview Baptist Eagles - Baton Rouge, LA - 14
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Redemptorist Wolves - Baton Rouge, LA - 28
Patterson Lumberjacks - Patterson, LA - 13
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Loranger Wolves - Loranger, LA - 12
Ponchatoula Green Waves - Ponchatoula, LA - 46
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
St. John Eagles - Plaquemine, LA - 20
Pope John Paul II Jaguars - Slidell, LA - 19
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Lutcher Bulldogs - Lutcher, LA - 56
Scotlandville Hornets - Scotlandville, LA - 18
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Pointe Coupee Central Cougars - Morganza, LA - 6
Southern Lab Kittens - Baton Rouge, LA - 35
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Hammond Tornadoes - Hammond, LA - 14
St. Amant Gators - St. Amant, LA - 13
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Vandebilt Terriers - Houma, LA - 32
St. Charles Comets - LaPlace, LA - 45
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
East Feliciana Tigers - Jackson, LA - 40
St. Helena Central Hawks - Greensburg, LA - 8
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Westgate Tigers - New Iberia, LA - 6
St. James Wildcats - St. James, LA - 0
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Livonia Wildcats - Livonia, LA - 29
University Lab Cubs - Baton Rouge, LA - 35
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Pearl River Rebels - Pearl River, LA - 3
West Feliciana Saints - St. Francisville, LA - 40
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
Cohen Green Hornets - New Orleans, LA - 10
Woodlawn Panthers - Baton Rouge, LA - 56
FINAL
* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *
