Grandma Kovac's Lecso'

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Comment:

To celebrate mother's day, members of the WAFB channel 9 Baton Rouge news team are sharing some of their favorite "Mom's recipes" during the month of May. Traffic Reporter Graham Ulkins loves this recipe from his Grandmother Kovac. Lecsó is a traditional Hungarian dish of simmered green peppers, onions, tomatoes and flavored with paprika as a base dish. Additional ingredients such as Polish sausage, bacon, smoked pork chops or other sliced sausages may be added. Lecsó is similar to the French Ratatouille and often stands alone as a great lunch or dinner dish consumed with crispy bread. This recipe was one of Graham's Grandmother's favorite dishes to make when his mom, Kathy, was growing up.

Ingredients:

1 pound Polish sausage (such as kielbasa), sliced and divided

½ cup water

5 green bell peppers, sliced and divided

2 large onions, sliced and divided

10–12 tomatoes, peeled, seeded, chopped and divided

kosher salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

2 tsps paprika, divided

3–4 basil leaves, chopped and divided

3 tbsps sugar, divided

¼ cup rice

¾ stick margarine

Method:

In a large cast iron pot, add ½ cup water and half of all vegetables over medium-high heat, stirring to mix well. Season to taste with salt, pepper, granulated garlic, 1 teaspoon paprika, half of basil and half of sugar. Add all rice, half of sausage and half of margarine. Add remaining vegetables then adjust seasonings to taste with salt, pepper, granulated garlic and remaining paprika, basil and sugar. Add remaining sauce and margarine. Reduce heat to low, cover and cook about 45 minutes to 1 hour or until rice is cooked and mixture achieves a stew-like consistency, stirring occasionally and gently. Uncover and allow to simmer 15 additional minutes.