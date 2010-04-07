Graham Ulkins

Breaking News Reporter

Birthplace: Baton Rouge, LA

Broadcast Career: I consider myself extremely lucky to work alongside many of the same people I grew up watching on WAFB. Baton Rouge High's television program really piqued my interest in broadcasting, and it prepared me well for LSU's Journalism program. It was there where I landed an internship at Channel 9, and I've been here ever since. I've worked as a traffic reporter, tech reporter (What's Clickin' segments) and now as Healthline reporter and anchor.

Education: B.A., Manship School of Mass Communication at LSU (2007), University of Mainz in Germany, Baton Rouge High

Family Info: I'm a first-generation Southerner, as my family is all from north Pennsylvania. They came down to escape the cold and never left.



Community Involvement: Been lucky enough to take part in a few Habitat for Humanity builds



Hobbies: I enjoy anything outside in our gorgeous Louisiana weather, especially tennis. Love to travel near and far (when I can afford it), and am hoping to get back to Germany soon where I spent two incredible years abroad. And I always keep friends and family as close as possible.



Big Stories Covered: I've covered Hurricane Gustav and Hurricane Isaac, where I was embedded with the fire department in Reserve, La. We were among the first crews to make it into the heavily flooded LaPlace neighborhoods where many people had to be rescued from their homes by boat. I also covered many angles of the 2013 Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Email: gulkins@wafb.com

Twitter: @GrahamWAFB