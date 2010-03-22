To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact the WAFB/WBXH engineering team.



Dale Russell, Director of Engineering

Telephone: 225-215-4750

Fax: 225-215-4736

TTY: 225-215-4790

E-mail: closedcaptioning@wafb.com

If you would rather submit your concern in writing, please contact:



Lee Meredith, General Manager



WAFB/WBXH

844 Government Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Telephone: 225-215-4700

Fax: 225-379-7891

TTY: 225-215-4790

E-mail: lmeredith@wafb.com