Closed Captioning - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Closed Captioning

To contact us about our closed captioning service or advise us about captioning problems, please contact the WAFB/WBXH engineering team.
 

Dale Russell, Director of Engineering

Telephone: 225-215-4750

Fax: 225-215-4736

TTY: 225-215-4790

E-mail: closedcaptioning@wafb.com

If you would rather submit your concern in writing, please contact:
 

Lee Meredith, General Manager

WAFB/WBXH
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Telephone: 225-215-4700

Fax: 225-379-7891

TTY: 225-215-4790

E-mail: lmeredith@wafb.com

Powered by Frankly