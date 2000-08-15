WAFB 9 Editorial Policy

As a news organization, we at WAFB TV believe we have an obligation to not just inform our community but to try and make it better as well. That's why we formed an editorial board, headed by General Manager Ronna Corrente, to take a stand on important issues that affect our community. Our editorials run at various times during the week. At the end of each editorial, we invite feedback and the opportunity for people with opposing views to tape their own editorial to air on WAFB TV. Questions or Comments? Email us at rcorrente@wafb.com?.
A man accused of attempted murder turned himself in to authorities after his information was released to the public.More >>
A man accused of attempted murder turned himself in to authorities after his information was released to the public.More >>
Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss a recent arrest in the case of 4-year-old Timothy Brooks, who drowned at his home.More >>
Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss a recent arrest in the case of 4-year-old Timothy Brooks, who drowned at his home.More >>
Let's show our leaders that Baton Rouge doesn't just need a zoo, Baton Rouge wants a zoo.More >>
Let's show our leaders that Baton Rouge doesn't just need a zoo, Baton Rouge wants a zoo.More >>
One person is dead after a wreck Tuesday night near the Baton Rouge Metro Airport.More >>
One person is dead after a wreck Tuesday night near the Baton Rouge Metro Airport.More >>
The NOPD is investigating a double shooting at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road.More >>
The NOPD is investigating a double shooting at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.More >>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.More >>
Warwickshire, UK, authorities released a distinctive sketch Tuesday of a burglary suspect, called an efit, created with the help a computer program.More >>
Warwickshire, UK, authorities released a distinctive sketch Tuesday of a burglary suspect, called an efit, created with the help a computer program.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.More >>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.More >>