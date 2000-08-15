WAFB 9 Editorial Policy

As a news organization, we at WAFB TV believe we have an obligation to not just inform our community but to try and make it better as well. That's why we formed an editorial board, headed by General Manager Ronna Corrente, to take a stand on important issues that affect our community. Our editorials run at various times during the week. At the end of each editorial, we invite feedback and the opportunity for people with opposing views to tape their own editorial to air on WAFB TV. Questions or Comments? Email us at rcorrente@wafb.com? .