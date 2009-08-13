Cassidy announces town hall meetings schedule - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Cassidy announces town hall meetings schedule

U.S. Representative Bill Cassidy U.S. Representative Bill Cassidy

This week, US Senator Bill Cassidy, MD will host five Town Hall Meetings in South Louisiana. In Livingston Parish, he will join representatives of FEMA and the Small Business Administration to discuss flood relief for local residents. In Jefferson, Assumption, Lafourche and St. Martin Parishes, he will give updates on his work in Washington and take questions from constituents on their concerns.

Scheduled Meetings

  • Livingston Parish
    • Tuesday, February 21
    • 4:00pm
    • Live Oak High School Cafeteria
    • 36079 Louisiana Highway 16
    • Denham Springs
  • Jefferson Parish
    • Wednesday, February 22
    • 3:30 p.m.
    • East Jefferson Parish Library
    • 4747 West Napoleon Ave
    • Metairie
  • Assumpson Parish
    • Thursday, February 23
    • 9:00 a.m.
    • Assumption Parish Community Center
    • 4910 Highway 308
    • Napoleonville
  • Lafourche Parish
    • Thursday, February 23
    • 11:00 a.m.
    • Madewood Room, Warren J. Harang, Jr. Municipal Auditorium
    • 310 North Canal Blvd.
    • Thibodaux
  • St. Martin Parish
    • Friday, February 24
    • 9:30 a.m.
    • Breaux Bridge City Hall
    • 120 Berard St.
    • Breaux Bridge

