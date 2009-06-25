Crawfish and Orzo Pasta Provençale

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air Date: April 10, 2018

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Yields: 6 servings

To cook anything provencale style, it simply means Southern French or Mediterranean. Translated that means fresh, seasonal, and generally healthier. In this provençale recipe, Louisiana crawfish is added to a skillet of vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh vegetables served over orzo pasta for the perfect country French dish.

Ingredients:

1 pound Louisiana crawfish tails

12 cherry tomatoes, halved

3/4 pound orzo pasta, cooked

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup diced red Bermuda onions

3/4 cup minced green onions, white and green parts equal

1 tbsp minced garlic

1/4 cup diced red bell pepper

1/4 cup diced yellow bell pepper

1/2 cup sliced black olives

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

3/4 cup good quality feta cheese, 1/4-inch diced

1/4 cup chopped basil

Method:

NOTE: Since orzo takes only 12 minutes to cook, I will suggest cooking crawfish sauce first.

Once crawfish is added to skillet, cook orzo. In doing so pasta and sauce will be ready at approximately the same time. In a 12-inch skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, green onions, minced garlic, bell peppers, and black olives and saute 5 minutes or until wilted. Add tomatoes and crawfish, cook until crawfish is warm then season to taste with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Place 2-3 spoonfuls of orzo pasta at bottom of each plate, top with a generous portion of crawfish sauce and garnish with cheese and basil.