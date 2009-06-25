Crawfish and Orzo Pasta Provençale

Air Date: April 10, 2018
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Yields: 6 servings
Comment:
To cook anything provencale style, it simply means Southern French or Mediterranean. Translated that means fresh, seasonal, and generally healthier. In this provençale recipe, Louisiana crawfish is added to a skillet of vine-ripened tomatoes and fresh vegetables served over orzo pasta for the perfect country French dish.
Ingredients:
1 pound Louisiana crawfish tails
12 cherry tomatoes, halved
3/4 pound orzo pasta, cooked
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 cup diced red Bermuda onions
3/4 cup minced green onions, white and green parts equal
1 tbsp minced garlic
1/4 cup diced red bell pepper
1/4 cup diced yellow bell pepper
1/2 cup sliced black olives
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
3/4 cup good quality feta cheese, 1/4-inch diced
1/4 cup chopped basil
Method:
NOTE: Since orzo takes only 12 minutes to cook, I will suggest cooking crawfish sauce first.
Once crawfish is added to skillet, cook orzo. In doing so pasta and sauce will be ready at approximately the same time. In a 12-inch skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, green onions, minced garlic, bell peppers, and black olives and saute 5 minutes or until wilted. Add tomatoes and crawfish, cook until crawfish is warm then season to taste with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Place 2-3 spoonfuls of orzo pasta at bottom of each plate, top with a generous portion of crawfish sauce and garnish with cheese and basil.