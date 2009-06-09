More complaints surface about local contractor

By Tyana Williams

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The outcry over an unlicensed Baton Rouge contractor continues as a man claims Darrell Glenn Cager, Jr. owes him money for a clear-cutting job he did more than a month ago.

Brian Warren says his company, Southern Project Solutions, LLC, was hired by Darrell Cager to cut down seven trees, backfill holes, and grate everything down on a lot on Morningside Lane. Warren says the pile of tree stumps and limbs on the side of the lot is just some of what his crews removed.

"This particular job took nine days, and look at the size of these roots. I mean to dig these out of the ground," Warren says as he showed us around the property. He says some of the trees left 5 foot holes in the ground.

Warren says he and Cager worked a job together in Maringouin, but he was still owed $1400. He says most jobs he works pay between $8000 and $10,000, so when he started this job "it was in good faith that I'd be paid in full when it was complete." Warren says he never questioned a thing. That is, until he says he didn't get paid. That's even after the two companies entered into a memorandum of understanding.

"I'm out of 10 grand. I want to know where my money is. I been by that house, got to be 15-20 times, called 100 times and matter of fact - the last day out here Darrell pulled up with a $1400 check, showed it to me and my wife, said he had to get another signature on it, he'd give it to us the following day. and we haven't seen him."

After seeing a news report on homeowners accusing Cager of taking their money and not completing work, Warren says he's back on the hunt looking for Cager and his money, especially since Warren says he had to pay up front costs to clear this property and dipped into his 18-month-old daughter's savings account to get the job done and pay his workers.

"If it's five years from now, I'll still be trying to get my money because I'm out of 10 grand right here." Warren says he is in the process of filing a lawsuit against Darrell Cager. He says his lawyer sent Cager a certified letter last week giving Cager five days to pay. Warren says they have not heard a word.

