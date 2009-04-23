Peanut Butter and Banana Smoothie

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Air Date: January 25, 2018

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Yields: 2 servings

There are many different delicious flavor combinations for smoothies, but this one is a favorite with all kids! For instance, soy milk could be substituted for chocolate soy milk. The possibilities are endless!

Ingredients:

1 frozen banana, sliced

1 and 1/2 cups soy milk

1 cup frozen sliced strawberries

2 tbsps peanut butter

Method:

In a blender, combine banana, soy milk, strawberries and peanut butter. Blend 1-2 minutes, or until smooth. Serve immediately.