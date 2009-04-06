Johnny Ahysen

Traffic Reporter

9News This Morning and Early Edition

Birthplace: Beaumont, Texas



Arrived in Baton Rouge: August, 1979

Broadcast Career: You may remember Johnny from his 17 years on the radio at WFMF 102.5 FM here in Baton Rouge (1979 thru 1996). He was "Johnny A." He also did a short morning stint with Randy Rice on Eagle 98.1 prior to Walton & Johnson as well as some fill-in work on New Orleans radio.



Education: Graduated from Beaumont Charlston Pollard High School; Attended one semester at Lamar University in Beaumont (The Lamar Cardnals), then finished in Marketing at LSU - Baton Rouge.



Hobbies: Flying (private pilot); Square Dance instructor/dancer; Public & Motivational Speaking; Volunteer Teaching with Junior Achievement; Salt-water fishing; Traveling; Convertibles



Email: JAhysen@wafb.com