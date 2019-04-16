New bill would make terrorizing a judge or law enforcement a crime

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - A new bill filed in the Louisiana House of Representatives by Rep. Valarie Hodges (R-Dist. 64), who represents East Baton Rouge and Livingston Parishes, would make it a crime to threaten to kill or injure a judge or law enforcement officer.
House Bill 140 states that no person shall threaten to kill or injure a judge, active or retired, or law enforcement officer "in retaliation for the legal performance of their duties through the use of electronic communication, electronic mail, or any other textual, visual, written, or oral communication." That includes threats make through video and social media.
To constitute a violation of the proposed bill, it is "necessary that the judge or officer reasonably believes that the threat of death or serious bodily injury is so imminent that the professional or personal life activities" are altered in the interest of personal safety.
Those who violate the bill, if passed, shall not be fined more than $15,000 or imprisoned with or without hard labor for not more than 15 years, or both.
The bill has been referred to the Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice.