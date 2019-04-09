Missing Morgan County teen was last seen at Huntsville mall, investigators say

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The search continues for a Morgan County teenager who was reported missing on April 8.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports that Madison Toles was last seen at Parkway Place in Huntsville. Investigators previously said she may be trying to travel to Texas where she has family connections. But on Monday, they said they believe she is still in north Alabama.
Madison is 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. She currently has braces.
If you have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Morgan County dispatch at 256-301-1174.
