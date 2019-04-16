Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in parking lot of dentist’s office

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Law enforcement officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a deputy-involved shooting on Jones Creek Road in Baton Rouge Monday night.
Sources say a man was shot in the jaw by an EBRSO deputy at a dentist’s office on Jones Creek Road. The deputy was reportedly responding to a call on Monday, April 15 around 8 p.m. about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Grand Family Dentistry in the 5400 block of Jones Creek Road near Gatehouse Drive, when the vehicle reportedly tried to ram into the deputy’s unit.
Sources say a witness heard the deputy say to the man “stop reaching” multiple times.
The man was shot in the jaw and taken to a local hospital, emergency officials say. Initial reports from law enforcement indicated this was a fatal shooting, however, they later corrected those claims and clarified that the individual was injured, not killed.
Louisiana State Police is now taking over the investigation, which is standard procedure for an officer-involved incident.
Details are limited right now. We will update this story when we know more.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.