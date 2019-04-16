LSU softball player selected in 2019 NPF Draft

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU softball senior standout Amanda Sanchez has been selected in the 2019 National Pro Fastpitch Draft. Sanchez was picked fifth overall to the Cleveland Comets.
“Amanda has had such a great career and is so deserving of this,” said head coach Beth Torina. “She is talented enough to play at the next level and it’s a great opportunity for her.
Sanchez will continue her legacy of players in the professional ranks which included Tigers Allie Walljasper, Carley Hoover, Sahvanna Jaquish, Bailey Landry, A.J. Andrews, Bianka Bell, Rachele Fico and Brittany Mack Oakes.
The third baseman came to the Tigers last summer after transferring and graduating from Missouri. Sanchez has made a huge impact for the Tigers this season as she leads the team and is second in the league in batting average with a .450.
The California native owns 15, doubles, seven home runs, 49 RBI and walked 30 times this season. Sanchez one base percentage of .603 is third in the nation and second among the league.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity to continue playing the game I love so much,” said Sanchez. “I’m excited to see what this next chapter has in store. It is an honor to be a part of the few who get to play in this league. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my softball career.”
The Tigers will be headed to Fayetteville this weekend for a three-games SEC series against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bogle Park.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.