Investigations launched after video shows officers breaking up chaotic fight in Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police confirm they're investigating how officers broke up a fight in the French Quarter over the weekend.
The scene was caught on video Saturday at N. Peters and Bienville streets.
The NOPD confirms that the officer in the white shirt trying to detain 21-year-old Taylor Bruce is Eighth District Cmdr. Octavio Baldassaro. They said officers were trying to stop a fight between Bruce and another woman, 26-year-old Torian Lewis.
Both women were eventually arrested for disturbing the peace. Bruce also faces charges of resisting an officer, battery of a police officer and tampering.
The NOPD said its Force Investigation Team has opened a formal probe of the incident, and Superintendent Shaun Ferguson has launched a disciplinary investigation into Cmdr. Baldassaro.
“I want our community to know we are taking this incident very seriously, and you can be confident the NOPD is committed to conducting a fair and impartial investigation,” Ferguson said in an emailed statement. "Please understand these investigations take time, but that we will continue to be transparent throughout the process.”
The independent police monitor said it is also looking into the video.
