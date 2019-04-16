Exxon announces expansion of chemical plant

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - On Monday, April 15, ExxonMobil announced an expansion to one of its area chemical plants to include a polypropylene unit.
The polymer is a versatile material used in many products, including lightweight auto parts. The expansion is expected to create 65 new permanent jobs as well as 600 construction jobs. The plant manager says this investment shows Exxon’s commitment to the metro area.
“We’ve been here for 110 years and I expect we’ll be here for the next century. Certainly hope to be investing in more projects like this in the future," said Stephen Hamilton, plant manager.
Construction on the expansion is set to start sometime this year and will wrap up by 2021.
