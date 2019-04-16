On deck: Tigers, UL-Lafayette meet in the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic

On deck: Tigers, UL-Lafayette meet in the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic
LSU Baseball vs South Alabama on April 3, 2019 (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | April 16, 2019 at 9:17 AM CDT - Updated April 16 at 10:25 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The No. 10 Tigers are looking to bounce back Tuesday night against UL-Lafayette in the Wally Pontiff Classic at the Shrine on Airline in Metairie, LA.

The Tigers (24-13, 9-6) struggled last week, losing three of four games, including two out of three against the Missouri Tigers.

LSU dropped from a first place tie in the SEC West, to a third place tie with Arkansas and Ole Miss.

RELATED STORIES:

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 19-20 this season, 8-7 in the Sun Belt conference and winners of two in a row.

ULL averages 4.8 runs per game and is hitting .261 as a team, with 61 doubles, six triples and 40 home runs.

UL-Lafayette’s Leading Hitters:

  • Todd Lott: .328 batting average, 6 doubles, 4 home runs and 21 RBI
  • Hayden Cantrelle: .326 batting average, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 8 home runs and 22 RBI
  • Hubter Kasuls: .291 batting average, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs and 18 RBI
  • Brennan Breaux: .280 batting average, 6 doubles, 2 home runs and 20 RBI
  • Handsome Monica: .255 batting average, 8 doubles, 9 home runs and 24 RBI

LSU is scoring 6.7 runs per game and is batting .269 as a team with 57 doubles, five triples and 31 home runs.

LSU’s Top Hitters:

  • Zach Watson: .357 batting average, 13 doubles, 4 home runs and 26 RBI
  • Josh Smith: .336 batting average, 8 doubles, 5 home runs and 19 RBI
  • Chris Reid: .302 batting average, 8 doubles, 1 home run and 24 RBI
  • Daniel Cabrera: .290 batting average, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs and 29 RBI
  • Antoine Duplantis: .289 batting average, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 7 home runs and 37 RBI

Rankings:

  • LSU: Collegiate Baseball 15, Perfect Game 10, D1 Baseball 14, Baseball America 15
  • ULL: Not ranked

Series Record:

  • LSU leads the series 55-26

LSU’s weekend schedule:

  • Thursday: Florida, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)
  • Friday: Florida, 7 p.m. (SEC Network)
  • Saturday: Florida, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.