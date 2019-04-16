Crop duster crashes in Morganza; pilot injured

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash involving a crop duster in the Morganza area.
A spokesperson for the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the scene, which was off Highway 10, at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 16.
Officials say the pilot was transported by helicopter to a hospital for treatment in stable condition. His identity has not been released.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
