Crop duster crashes in Morganza; pilot injured

Crop duster crashes in Morganza; pilot injured
A pilot was transported in stable condition after a crop duster crashed in Morganza (Source: PCPSO)
April 16, 2019 at 9:22 AM CDT - Updated April 16 at 10:25 AM

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash involving a crop duster in the Morganza area.

A spokesperson for the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the scene, which was off Highway 10, at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 16.

Officials say the pilot was transported by helicopter to a hospital for treatment in stable condition. His identity has not been released.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.