Coworkers pitch in to help buy Walk-On’s employee new bike after his was stolen

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Some employees at the Walk-On’s on Burbank recently pitched in to help buy a new bike for one of their coworkers after his was stolen during his shift.
The restaurant posted on Facebook, saying Tyler’s bike was his only means of transportation to and from his two jobs. The management team says Tyler is well-loved and appreciated by his team members and everyone felt he deserved a change in his luck after his bike was stolen.
In less than 30 minutes, the servers raised more than $300 to replace the stolen bicycle. The management team matched the money collected from other employees and presented the new bike to Tyler Monday morning.
