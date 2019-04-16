Car dragged several blocks by train after being hit

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A car was hit by a train in Baton Rouge Monday night and dragged several blocks down the road.
Emergency officials say the incident happened Monday, April 15 around 9:30 p.m. near Acadian Thruway, but the vehicle was dragged all the way to the 1500 block of Terrace Avenue near S 15th Street. The vehicle also caught fire during the incident. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Officials say the driver fled the scene.
We are working to get more details and will update this story when we know more.
