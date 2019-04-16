Bill aims to wipe slate clean of offenders after several years, remove police if records released

"We believe along with our legal counsel that this bill is actually unconstitutional," said Basco. "With civil service, because it is its own constitutional entity, you can't pass a law that circumvents that process. Now, it is on a clerk or officer to start counting days, to start counting how many prior convictions that they have. That's a lot of information. Even though we have what you've been arrested for, we don't necessarily have the disposition of those records all of the time because of PTI (pre-trial intervention), diversion programs and other issues like that."