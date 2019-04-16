Autopsy completed for man killed in Clinton officer-involved shooting

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The autopsy of Myron Flowers, a man killed in an officer-involved Clinton shooting, is complete, according to the East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office on Tuesday.
Preliminary autopsy results list his cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds. The toxicology report will be ready in about two weeks and the final autopsy in about two months, according to the coroner’s office.
Greg Phares, chief deputy with EFPSO, said the sheriff’s office has been in contact with the coroner but will not comment on the findings. "We will defer to the coroner and other medical experts who conducted the report and will review it along with all other evidence once it is complete,” Phares said in a statement.
Flowers was killed in a shooting Friday, April 12. In a Monday afternoon press conference, Sheriff Jeff Travis said the shooting stemmed from a traffic stop at LA 10 near Jackson Street. Flowers was a backseat passenger in the vehicle and Deputy Cullen Wilson, who made the traffic stop, noticed Flowers had a gun and tried to “secure it,” according to Travis.
Clinton police officer Richard Boudoin also responded to the scene.
Travis said a witness told investigators there was an exchange of gunfire. Flowers died in the shooting and Travis said law enforcement could not determine who fired the first shot.
The investigation is still ongoing as investigators gather more evidence.
