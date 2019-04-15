US measles outbreak grows, 555 cases reported by CDC

ATLANTA (Gray News) – America’s measles outbreak is hitting new heights.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 555 cases from Jan. 1 to April 11.
“This is the second-greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since measles was eliminated in 2000,” the CDC said. In 2014, the United States had 667 reported cases.
Measles has been confirmed in 20 states - Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Washington.
