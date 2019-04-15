Tickets for Bayou Country Superfest to go on sale Apr. 16

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Organizers of Bayou Country Superfest announced Monday that single-day festival tickets will go on sale Tuesday, April 16 at 10 a.m.
RELATED VIDEO:
This is the 10th annual festival, and this year, the festival is returning to Tiger Stadium.
The festival is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend (May 25 and 26). Performers on Saturday include Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay, and Cassadee Pope. On Sunday, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Brett Young, Chase Rice, and Parish County Line will perform.
Tickets can be purchased online at BayouCountrySuperfest.com, or via Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $65.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.