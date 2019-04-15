SU on track to have final medical marijuana product ready in August

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Southern University spokesperson says they are on schedule with the launch of their medical marijuana operation.
Dr. Rani Whitfield, who serves on the university’s board of supervisors, told reporters at the Baton Rouge Press Club Monday that all land for the upcoming plant has been secured and cleared. They expect to have a sample of their product ready by early summer. Dr. Whitfield says this his a huge move forward for the university.
″I was very excited when this opportunity came to us, but not just because the financial gain to benefit the university would seek, but also for the research we would gain," Dr. Whitfield said.
Dr. Whitfield says they plan to have the final product ready in August.
