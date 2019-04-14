Saturday storms leave trail of damage across Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The owners of several homes in north Shreveport are dealing with major damage from today’s storms.
On Double A Drive, the majority of the homes had trees uprooted from their yards and scattered. No injuries were reported.
“We were sleep and, all of sudden, we heard a loud boom,” homeowner Kevin Johnson said.
“When we went outside to see the damage, we couldn’t believe how bad the damage was on our home.”
Water started to come into the house when the tree landed on the roof, Johnson said.
Now multiple rooms, including his bedroom, have water damage.
And the family is looking for a place to spend the night.
His neighbor across the street spent the day trying to get the tree off his house.
