Man accused of shooting at, kidnapping woman after argument

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Tyler Armstead, 24, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Sunday, April 14 on a slew of charges after he reportedly shot a gun and threatened a woman into leaving the scene with him in a vehicle after an argument around 3:49 p.m. Saturday, April 13.
The Baker Police Department says officers investigated reports stating Armstead had physically assaulted the victim before shooting at her. They later learned that Armstead also reportedly threatened her into fleeing the scene with him. Police were eventually able to locate and stop the vehicle the two were traveling in.
When questioned, Armstead told police he’d accidentally fired the gun during the argument. He also noted to police that he’d previously purchased the gun “off the street.”
Police say investigators at the scene checked Armstead’s criminal history which showed a “lengthy” list of drug offenses and violent crimes. Police say the background check also alerted investigators that Armstead had previously been convicted of a felony and that he was still on probation related to a second degree battery charge.
Armstead was arrested and booked on the following:
- Attempted first degree murder
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Domestic abuse battery
- Possession of marijuana
- Illegal discharge of a firearm
- disturbing the peace
- Aggravated kidnapping
