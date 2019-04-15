Mac & Moon to open up shop in place of Fete au Fete at White Star Market

Feate au Fete owner Micah Martello said he decided to leave the White Star Market location in order to invest more of his resources toward establishing his first brick and mortar concept in the French Quarter district in New Orleans. He added that having a spot at White Star Market helped him test out the restaurant concept and increase his brand recognition. Fete au Fete has a food truck at LSU, and Martello hopes to find a permanent brick and mortar location in the Capital City by the end of the year.