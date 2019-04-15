Mac & Moon to open up shop in place of Fete au Fete at White Star Market

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A macron shop is preparing to set up shop in White Star Market in early May. The Mac & Moon will move into the space formerly occupied by Fete au Fete.
Feate au Fete owner Micah Martello said he decided to leave the White Star Market location in order to invest more of his resources toward establishing his first brick and mortar concept in the French Quarter district in New Orleans. He added that having a spot at White Star Market helped him test out the restaurant concept and increase his brand recognition. Fete au Fete has a food truck at LSU, and Martello hopes to find a permanent brick and mortar location in the Capital City by the end of the year.
As for the new vendor, Mac & Moon is expected to open for business by May, according to White Star Market owner Clark Gaines. Kristina Ostrom created the Lafayette based business that offers sweet treats such as macrons, cream tarts and rolled ice cream. Ostrom also has a retail concept at Auction House Market in New Orleans.
Since the urban food hall launched in May 2018, four tenants have left White Star Market. But, according Gaines, that doesn’t mean business is bad. Gaines said turnover is good, and he doesn’t expect a vendor to stay at one location for very long. He said the food hall model gives entrepreneurs a chance to test out their restaurant concepts.
