Louisiana ranks last as green state, study says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana is ranked last when it comes to being green, according to a study by WalletHub.
The state ranked last in energy consumption, water quality and recycling.
“WalletHub compared each of the 50 states on 27 key metrics. Our data set ranges from LEED-certified buildings per capita to share of energy consumption from renewable resources,” the company wrote in a news release.
In order to determine the greenest states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: 1) Environmental Quality, 2) Eco-Friendly Behaviors and 3) Climate-Change Contributions.
