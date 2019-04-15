FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Couple of beautiful days expected before rain moves in again

Plan for clear skies Tuesday evening and late night and they stay that way into the morning, with Tuesday daybreak temperatures near 50° for the Red Stick. We will enjoy a mainly sunny Tuesday afternoon, with highs climbing into the low 80s for most WAFB neighborhoods. Tuesday afternoon could be a little breezy at times, but it still shapes up to be another beautiful spring day. Plan for fair skies to open Wednesday with clouds building through the day. It stays dry for most of us, with highs again in the low 80s. However, rain chances will be on the rise from late Wednesday into Thursday.