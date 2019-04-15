FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Couple of beautiful days expected before rain moves in again

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It has been a beautiful Monday and the First Alert Forecast looks good for the next day or two before our next round of rains.
Plan for clear skies Tuesday evening and late night and they stay that way into the morning, with Tuesday daybreak temperatures near 50° for the Red Stick. We will enjoy a mainly sunny Tuesday afternoon, with highs climbing into the low 80s for most WAFB neighborhoods. Tuesday afternoon could be a little breezy at times, but it still shapes up to be another beautiful spring day. Plan for fair skies to open Wednesday with clouds building through the day. It stays dry for most of us, with highs again in the low 80s. However, rain chances will be on the rise from late Wednesday into Thursday.
Our next cold front arrives Thursday, and the NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) already sees some potential for strong to severe storms across the lower Mississippi Valley as that front tracks from west to east across the Bayou State. The good news is Thursday’s front should steadily push off to the east with skies clearing for Good Friday. Friday will be cool, however, with highs only getting to around 70° across metro Baton Rouge.
Easter weekend is looking like a great one from a weather standpoint. Expect sunny skies Saturday, with highs in the mid 70s and a mostly sunny Easter Sunday with highs around 80° or so. That should be a set up for a great Easter egg hunt in your backyard.
Looking down the road, rain returns to the forecast towards the middle of the following week (April 23 and 24).
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.