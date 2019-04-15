FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly morning Monday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Keep the jackets handy for Monday morning as temperatures will be chilly. Morning lows will dip into the low to mid 40s for out the door temperatures. The kids will appreciate the jacket at the morning bus stop, but by afternoon drop-off short sleeves will be in order.
High pressure quickly kicks to our east, bringing back southerly winds by the afternoon. This will help start a warming trend that continues into early Thursday. The weather stays quiet through Wednesday with sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Our next storm system and cold front arrives Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has once again highlighted the entire local area for a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather Thursday. Exact timing still needs to be determined, but early indications say this could be a late-morning or early-afternoon weather threat. All modes of severe weather look possible at this time, but we do expect a squall line which would lead to damaging winds being the main concern. The line of storms moves quickly through leading to a dry Thursday night.
Good Friday starts out cool but temperatures will begin to moderate as we head into the Easter weekend. Easter Sunday will be picture perfect. A little cool for sunrise services, but absolutely gorgeous for afternoon egg hunts.
A modest warming trend continues into the middle of next week with maybe a few t-showers returning by Wednesday.
