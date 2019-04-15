FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly morning Monday

Our next storm system and cold front arrives Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has once again highlighted the entire local area for a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather Thursday. Exact timing still needs to be determined, but early indications say this could be a late-morning or early-afternoon weather threat. All modes of severe weather look possible at this time, but we do expect a squall line which would lead to damaging winds being the main concern. The line of storms moves quickly through leading to a dry Thursday night.