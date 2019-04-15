EBRPSS, architects to break ground on new Jefferson Terrace Academy in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) and architects, CSRS | Tillage and GraceHebert Architects, have announced the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Jefferson Terrace Academy on Azrok Avenue in Baton Rouge.
The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Tuesday, April 16 at 11 a.m.
EBRPSS says the project shows the progress made from the third phase of the 1-cent sales tax renewal and the school system’s dedication to creating technology-rich and innovative learning facilities.
The new school will serve pre-k through 8th grade students and will debut cutting-edge educational technology and collaborative work spaces.
“The new student-focused Jefferson Terrace Academy promotes 21st-century learning environments for the students with flexible classrooms and an abundance of natural light. The new campus will also be an asset to the surrounding community by providing a walking trail and outdoor play fields,” said David Hebert, partner of GraceHebert Architects.
EBRPSS officials say the new school will be 125,000 square feet, with a total construction cost of $32,887,041. The school is designed to facilitate 900 students. Special features at the new school include STEAM labs, a media center, modern learning communities, new athletic facilities, and a dynamic courtyard at the heart of campus which will encourage student community and outdoor learning.
“Our team is excited about getting this project underway. It will be the district’s first new Pre-K through eighth grade 21st-century designed school and the last project from the Tax Plan of 2008. As a Jefferson Terrace alumni, I am anxious to see the impact the facility will have on the students and the surrounding community,” said Marcus Williams, CSRS | Tillage program director.
“The proposed design is going to allow us to meet the needs of even more children and help them learn in a safe and fun environment,” said Jefferson Terrace Elementary Principal Zane Whittington.
