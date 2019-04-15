EBR superintendent named Superintendent of the Year by Magnet Schools of America

“I am deeply honored to be the recipient of the National Magnet Schools of America Award. As the superintendent of a district with students of diverse needs, I understand the importance of Magnet Programs, a choice option that has provided thousands of families with the opportunity to enroll and embrace innovative and specialized programs, which is the reason I have expanded seats in magnet schools,” Drake said. “During my tenure as the superintendent, I am constantly amazed at what our Magnet Programs have to offer our children. The principals, staff, students, parents and the community are a critical foundation for the success of our specialized programs; however, I recognize that it’s the strong leadership from the Director of Magnet Programs, Theresa Porter, who works tirelessly to make sure the programs in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System are not only known for its excellent programs locally, but also at the national level.”