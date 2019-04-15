Clean up efforts continue after at least 10 tornadoes touched down across Mississippi

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Storm recovery continues Monday morning as communities wake up to clean up after nine total tornadoes touched down across the state.
Governor Bryant says the worst damage is in Warren and Monroe Counties.
EF-2 - ‘South Warren County’ (Pemberton Square tornado)
EF-2 - ‘Central Warren County’ (North Vicksburg / Military Park tornado)
EF-1 - Thomastown (Leake County)EF-1 - Mathiston (Choctaw / Webster counties)
EF-0 - East Webster (Near Mantee)EF-2 - Winston / Oktibbeha (Craig Springs)
EF-1 - East Starkville (Oktibbeha County)
EF-2 - Hamilton (Monroe County)
EF-1 - Greenwood Springs (Monroe County)
EF-1 - Escatawpa (Jackson County)
Governor Phil Bryant issued an Emergency Declaration to help those dealing with damage and confirms one fatality. A 95-year-old man identified as Roy Ratliff was killed in Monroe County when a tree smashed through his mobile home, crushing him in his sleep.
Governor Bryant said, “as I said one fatality, nine individuals were taken to emergency rooms across the state, four of those have been admitted to the hospital and remain there. So at that time a total of 11 injuries.”
The National Weather Service says this number of total tornadoes will likely rise as they continue damage assessments this week.
Governor Phil Bryant says more than 60 homes and 15 businesses were damaged in 17 counties.
