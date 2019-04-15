BRFD hosting blood drive for firefighters injured on the job

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is hosting a blood drive to benefit firefighter injured in the line of duty.
The drive, hosted in conjunction with Vitalant, will be held Tuesday, April 16 through Thursday, April 18 at BRFD headquarters, located at 8011 Merle Gustafson Dr.
A spokesperson with BRFD says drives such as this go towards helping injured firefighters, such as a district chief who suffered a heart attack while directing operations at a fatal fire on Hibiscus Drive in March.
All donors will receive a “Save the Humans” t-shirt.
