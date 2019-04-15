Bond hearing scheduled for Louisiana man accused of burning three black churches

Bond hearing scheduled for Louisiana man accused of burning three black churches
This booking image released by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal shows Holden Matthews, 21, who was arrested Thursday, April 11, 2019, in connection with suspicious fires at three historic black churches in southern Louisiana. Matthews faces three counts of simple arson of a religious building on the state charges. Federal investigators also were looking into whether hate motivated the fires. (Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal via AP)
By Mykal Vincent | April 15, 2019 at 9:22 AM CDT - Updated April 15 at 9:22 AM

OPELOUSAS, LA (WAFB) - The suspect in three recent fires that destroyed historically black churches in Louisiana is scheduled for a bond hearing Monday.

The clerk of court’s office in St. Landry Parish says the hearing for Holden Matthews, 21, will be held Monday, April 15, before state District Judge James Doherty.

Matthews was arrested Wednesday on three charges of arson of a religious building.

Federal charges 'likely' against man accused of setting fire to three black churches

According to State Fire Marshal Butch Browning, the FBI is looking into possible hate crime and domestic terrorism charges. A local attorney said it’s likely federal authorities will drop the hammer.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.