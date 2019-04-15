Bond hearing scheduled for Louisiana man accused of burning three black churches

OPELOUSAS, LA (WAFB) - The suspect in three recent fires that destroyed historically black churches in Louisiana is scheduled for a bond hearing Monday.
The clerk of court’s office in St. Landry Parish says the hearing for Holden Matthews, 21, will be held Monday, April 15, before state District Judge James Doherty.
Matthews was arrested Wednesday on three charges of arson of a religious building.
According to State Fire Marshal Butch Browning, the FBI is looking into possible hate crime and domestic terrorism charges. A local attorney said it’s likely federal authorities will drop the hammer.
