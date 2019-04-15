Attempt to suppress Lozada’s murder confession shot down

“Again [Lozada] was Mirandized before he confessed to the offense. [Morris] then asked [Lozada] to make a recorded statement. Once again, the defendant said he needed to think about it and asked for food. He was given lunch, another cigarette break, and then confessed on tape,” Cummings wrote in the respone. “Additionally, on October 8, 2018, [Lozada] signed a second waiver and willingly traveled with detectives in an attempt to guide them to the locations where he disposed of the buckets containing the dismembered body of Sylviana Finck.”