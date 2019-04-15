Attempt to suppress Lozada’s murder confession shot down

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A motion to suppress Oscar Lozada’s confession about the disappearance of his wife were shot down by state District Judge Bruce Bennett Monday, April 15.
The defense accused Maj. Todd Morris of continuing to question Lozada after he requested a lawyer during an interrogation on Friday, October 5, 2018. Morris testified Monday that Lozada agreed to answer questions without a lawyer present after his rights had been more fully explained.
Prosecutor Dana Cummings revealed during an earlier court date, Lozada had confessed to Morris that he’d dismembered his wife, Sylviane Finck Lozada, and disposed of her remains in buckets.
A written response to the defense’s claimswas issued by Cummings on Thursday, April 11.
“Again [Lozada] was Mirandized before he confessed to the offense. [Morris] then asked [Lozada] to make a recorded statement. Once again, the defendant said he needed to think about it and asked for food. He was given lunch, another cigarette break, and then confessed on tape,” Cummings wrote in the respone. “Additionally, on October 8, 2018, [Lozada] signed a second waiver and willingly traveled with detectives in an attempt to guide them to the locations where he disposed of the buckets containing the dismembered body of Sylviana Finck.”
Nothing turned up from the search in October of 2018 Cummings referenced in her response.
Cummings additionally submitted a motion to provide Lozada’s defense with a transcript of the discussion between Lozada and Morris before the trial.
Lozada’s next scheduled court appearance is Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
