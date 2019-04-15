Advocate newspaper wins first-ever Pulitzer Prize

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s largest newspaper, The Advocate, was awarded its first-ever Pulitzer Prize Monday for a series of reports on Louisiana laws that allowed juries to convict defendants without a unanimous verdict.
The Pulitzer Prize is one of journalism’s most prestigious awards.
The Advocate’s Pulitzer was for local reporting.
The Advocate’s reports led to vote of the people which changed the state constitution to now require unanimous verdicts in criminal cases.
The newspaper says the body of work was overseen by its managing editor for investigations, Gordon Russell, and written by Russell, Jeff Adelson, Jim Mustian, and John Simerman.
