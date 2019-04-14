Woman arrested after alleged argument over ‘damaged vehicle and owed money’ leads to shots fired

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A woman is denying claims she shot at another person during a fight over a “damaged vehicle and owed money.”
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office charged Crystal Mathes with attempted 2nd-degree murder after she admitted to owning a handgun matching shell casings found at a home in the 9000 block of Cedar Glen Drive.
Based on witness statements, investigators believe Mathes opened fire on another woman who she was arguing with. The other woman was able to avoid being shot, however she suffered minor injuries to the leg. Mathes denied the claims to police.
Deputies were not able to find a gun, but did find an empty handgun holster and 1 gram of marijuana for which Mathes was additionally charged with possession of a schedule 1 drug.
Mathes was booked into East Baton Rouge Prison Sunday, April 14.
