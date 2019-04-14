Shemiah Sanchez blasts No. 7 LSU past No. 23 Kentucky in Game 3 to take series

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 7 LSU blasted past No. 23 Kentucky off two home runs by Shemiah Sanchez in the third game of the series.
The Tigers (36-9, 13-5 SEC) took the series with a 5-2 win over the Wildcats (26-17, 9-9 SEC) in Game 3.
Shelbi Sunseri controlled the circle for LSU. She allowed just two runs on six hits. She struck out six batters and walked three others. She improved to 8-5 on the season.
Shemiah Sanchez finished the game 3-for-3 at the plate. Both of her dingers were two-run shots. With two outs and Amanda Sanchez on base in the bottom of the first inning, Shemiah Sanchez sent the ball over the right center field wall to put the Tigers up 2-0.
In the bottom of the sixth, with the game tied 2-2 and Akiya Thymes on base, Shemiah Sanchez put one out over left field to give LSU the 4-2 lead. She also hit a double with no one on in the bottom of the third.
LSU’s other run came off a solo home run by Elyse Thornhill in the sixth inning, right after Shemiah Sanchez’s.
LSU will travel to Fayetteville, AR, for a three-game series against the Arkansas Razorbacks starting Thursday.
