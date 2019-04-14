School consumed by massive blaze burns to ground in Ouachita Parish

WEST MONROE, LA (KNOE) - A fire consumed Boley Elementary School in West Monroe.
The fire started around 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. The West Monroe Police Department says investigators believe the fire might have started in the attic.
Police say no one was in the school at the time and no one was hurt. They don't have a cause yet, so it's unclear at this time if it is related to the storms.
Boley Elementary School is located at 2213 Cypress Street across from Neighborhood Walmart.
Superintendent Coker says school leaders will meet on Sunday to determine where Boley students will go to school for the rest of the year.
Parents should get a robocall with more information.
