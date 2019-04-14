NOPD: Man stabbed inside French Quarter hotel

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was stabbed inside a hotel room at the Hilton Riverside Saturday morning (April 13), according to a preliminary NOPD report.
The 57-year-old man told police he was inside a hotel room with a woman around 7:15 a.m. when she stabbed him twice, once in the back and once in the chest. After stabbing him, the woman fled, NOPD said.
Police described the woman as being between 20 and 25 years old, with dark hair. She was last seen wearing a white “body-style” dress.
The victim’s condition was not known Sunday morning.
