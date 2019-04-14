Man charged after DNA links him to 2018 shooting at Teakwood Apartment Complex

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Barry Richardson, 22, was arrested after DNA analysis linked him to a shooting at the Teakwood Apartment Complex on Gardere Lane in September of 2018.
A 16 year old male was shot in the torso while walking in the complex’s parking lot on Friday, September 14, 2018. Investigators learned the victim was returning from a trip to a nearby food mart when an unknown black male ran up behind him and opened fire.
Police were able to obtain a DNA sample from an “exit gate latch and handle” where the victim was shot and connected it to the crime later, on Wednesday, October 3, 2018. The DNA was entered into a database, but did not match any profiles in the system at the time.
Police say Richardson’s DNA was linked to the crime on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 after he’d been arrested during an unrelated investigation. Detectives also learned Richardson’s DNA partially matched with DNA collected from casings left at the shooting scene.
Richardson was ordered to complete a DNA swab on February 7, 2019 and later released. Results from the swab connected Richardson to the crime scene on Monday, April 8. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday, April 10.
On Friday, April 12, Richardson was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison with the following charges:
- Attempted second degree murder
- Illegal use of a weapon
