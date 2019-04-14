Man arrested after story about shooting doesn’t add up; police believe he did it

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man is in custody after his story surrounding a shooting on Saturday, April 13, fell apart.
Preslis Eden, 40, told police he was traveling with the victim when the two pulled over on the side of the interstate to switch positions. According to Eden, when the two eventually arrived at their destination, the victim collapsed and realized she’d been shot multiple times.
Eden told police the victim had to have been shot by a passing vehicle while they were pulled over on the interstate, even though he also said he didn’t see or hear the shots or notice the injuries until the victim collapsed. He also told police he began to clean up blood at the home before taking the victim to the hospital for unknown reasons.
However, police say that story fell apart when the victim told them Eden was the person who shot her after the two got into an argument.
Eden was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Sunday, April 14, on the following charges
- Attempted second degree murder
- Illegal discharge of a weapon
- Obstruction of justice
