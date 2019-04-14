Lightning strike causes house fire on Willow Road

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - First responders were called to a house fire in the 7400 block of Willow Road Saturday, April 13.
The fire sparked from lightning connected to severe weather rolling into the Baton Rouge area. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the attic.
While there, firefighters also discovered a ruptured water line. Entergy came to the scene and disconnected the water to prevent further damage.
Neither of the two residents were injured.
