FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly morning and windy weather for Sunday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After a stormy start to the weekend, what a wonderful way to end it. Temperatures are running about 20 degrees cooler than 24 hours previous.
Winds will be only weather issue today. Winds are expected to stay breezy with sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts in the low 30 mph range possible. Winds will be from the north, adding a bit of a chill to the air. Winds will subside by evening and skies will be clear allowing temperatures to fall steadily overnight.
The kids will want a jacket for the morning bus stop Monday as lows drop into the mid 40s. We begin a warming trend Monday afternoon as high pressure pushes to the east bringing southerly winds back to the local area. It’s a steady warm up into Thursday as our next storm system and cold front arrives.
The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather for the entire local area Thursday. All modes of severe weather look possible at this time with damaging wind the primary concern.
Showers and thunderstorms could form into a squall line just ahead of the cold front. The cold front passes sometime Thursday afternoon or evening leaving behind a dry Good Friday and Easter Sunday weekend. The weather Easter Sunday will be picture perfect. Be sure to have an egg hunt. Temperatures moderate once again as we start the new week with maybe a chance for rain returning by middle of next week.
