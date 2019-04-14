Hundreds of inmates at EBR Parish Prison evacuated due to fires

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Around 400 of the 1,400 inmates housed at the East Baton Rouge Prison were evacuated into the prison yards after fires broke out at the facility just after 4 p.m.
Officials say power surges to the air conditioning units caused fires impacting three of the campuses four buildings. Inmates were able to return once all fires were extinguished around 6 p.m.
There have been no reported injuries. The facility is currently on auxiliary power and phone/computer systems are down.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
