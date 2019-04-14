Baton Rouge man arrested after security guard killed at Peyton’s Lounge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man was arrested after a security guard was killed and another was injured early Saturday morning at a Baton Rouge nightclub.
According to an early Sunday media release from the Baton Rouge Police Department, Joseph Louis Butler, 45, was arrested in connection to the shooting death that happened at Peyton’s Lounge on North Acadian Thruway West near Bogan Walk.
Police state Deswin Harden, 37, a security guard was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight at the lounge. A second security guard, identified as a 48-year-old man, was also shot during the brawl. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.
Butler was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have information about this crime, police ask you to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867) or text CS225 to CRIMES (274637).
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.