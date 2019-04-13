Suspect at-large in hotel shooting that injured 2 women

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Officials say a man wanted for a shooting that injured two women at a hotel in Baton Rouge is at-large.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on March 18 at America’s Best Value Inn in the 10400 block of Reiger Road, just off of Siegen Lane.
Witnesses say the two women allegedly took an unknown amount of money from Al Boyd, 30, who retaliated by punching and kicking them before opening fire.
Detectives reviewed video footage from the hotel showing the victims “brutally gunned down.” Police say Boyd was seen in a “lie and wait” position near an ice machine wearing dark-colored clothing and a skullcap. They say he then deliberately launched a deadly ambush attack as the victims cautiously exited a room and walked across the courtyard.
Police say Boyd pulled a gun out and ran across the courtyard, striking both women with multiple rounds. The women were transported with life-threatening injuries in critical condition, but a spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said they’re both expected to survive.
According to officials, Boyd and the women were long-term guests at the hotel. One of the victims told detectives she had known Boyd for a substantial amount of time.
The victim, contacted by detectives at the hospital, confirmed that they had stolen money from him and that he shot them in retaliation.
Boyd, who has an extensive criminal history including attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, is wanted on two charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.
